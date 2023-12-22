Argos sign RB Isaiah Bowser

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Friday that they have signed American RB Isaiah Bowser.

Bowser, 24, most recently played with the Buffalo Bills after being signed as an undrafted free agent in May.

The University of Central Florida alum played two seasons for the Knights (2021-2022), recording 1,502 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns in 22 games while being named Second Team All-AAC as a Senior. Before his time at CFU, the Ohio native played at Northwestern University from 2018-2020 tallying 1,300 yards and seven majors in 23 games for the Wildcats.