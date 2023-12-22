Bombers extend DT Cam Lawson through 2025

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday that they have agreed to terms on a two-year extension with Canadian defensive tackle Cameron Lawson. He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Lawson (six-foot-three, 281 pounds) returns to Winnipeg for his third season in Blue and Gold, after originally being acquired in a trade in May of 2022.

Lawson has appeared in 33 games over those two seasons and in 2023 he recorded five sacks, eight defensive tackles and an interception in 18 games, playing mainly in a rotational role.