Riders add OL Jacob Brammer, WR O’Joshua Bunton

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Friday that they have signed American offensive lineman Jacob Brammer and American wide receiver O’Joshua Bunton.

Brammer (six-foot-four, 301 pounds) played one collegiate season (2022) at the University of Vanderbilt. He started 11 games and recorded 718 snaps, all at right tackle. He was part of a Commodores offensive line that only allowed 15 sacks in 12 games, the fourth best mark in the Southeastern Conference.

Prior to his time at Vanderbilt, Brammer played four collegiate seasons (2018-2021) at the University of North Texas. The Texas native played in 38 games (35 starts) primarily at right tackle. In 2021, Brammer was part of an offensive line that helped the Mean Green average 235.4 rushing yards per game, the fifth most in the country. He earned an All-Conference USA second-team honour in 2020 and an All-Conference USA honourable mention in 2021.

Bunton (six-foot-one, 183 pounds) spent four collegiate seasons (2018-2022) at Lane College, seeing action in 29 games. The Arizona native recorded 47 catches for 868 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 18.5 yards per catch. He added one carry for three yards and one kick return for 61 yards. His best season came in 2021, when he finished near the top in several receiving categories in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference including 467 receiving yards (seventh), four touchdowns (third), and led the conference with a 24.6 average yards per catch.

A member of the Lane College Dragons track and field team, Bunton earned 2022 NCAA Division II First-Team All-American honours in both the 100 metre and 200 metre, becoming the first two-time All-American in school history. He set the school record in the 100 metre with a time of 10.36 seconds enroute to earning the 2022 Lane College Male Athlete of the Year Award.