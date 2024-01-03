Elks release wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Wednesday that they have released American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

RELATED

» Elks sign National OL Patrick Davis

» Elks bring DL Romeo McKnight back to the CFL

» Elks sign American DB James Wiggins

» CFL reveals list of 2024 pending free agents

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

Dunbar played in 13 games for the Elks last season, totalling 39 receptions for 536 yards and finished first on the team with five receiving touchdowns. He finished the season on the six-game injured list after suffering an upper-body injury in Week 14 against the Calgary Stampeders.

The Houston product signed with the Elks in February of 2023 after spending two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where he was named a CFL East Division All-Star in 2022.