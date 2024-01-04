Top 5 breakout performers of 2023

TORONTO — This time next year there will be a bunch of names you had never heard before who are big CFL stars.

It happens every year that players from all over become known to every football fan after taking the league by storm with stellar performances. It could be a first year player like Montreal’s Austin Mack, someone going into their second year like Ottawa’s Bryce Carter or even a veteran like Ben Hladik.

CFL.ca takes you through the top five breakout players of 2023.

RELATED

» Holiday Cheer: Red Tag + CFL unveil 2024 schedule

» Top 3 quarterback rushing performances of 2023

» West Coast Vibes: Touchdown Series heads to Victoria, BC in 2024

» Sign up and re-watch Grey Cup Week events for free on CFL+

Austin Mack – Montreal Alouettes

This is an easy one. The 26-year-old finished fifth in receiving yards with 1,154 while also scoring four majors during the regular season and one more in the Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Mack showcased he can be the focus point of an aerial attack with injuries to Tyson Philpot and Kaion Julien-Grant at times during the season, providing the kind of weapon that quickly became the top option for quarterback Cody Fajardo.

Bryce Carter – Ottawa REDBLACKS

There is something about Ottawa and pass rushers. A year after Lorenzo Mauldin IV led the league in sacks on his way to winning Most Outstanding Defensive Player, teammate Bryce Carter followed it up by finishing tied for second with 12 sacks for the REDBLACKS.

Carter is only 25 years old and played all 18 games while also forcing two fumbles as part of a dominant pass-rushing unit in Ottawa.

Alexander Hollins – BC Lions

The Lions featured an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position and the emergence of Hollins is a big reason why. Veteran Dominique Rhymes missed time during the season, but the team didn’t skip a beat with Hollins, Keon Hatcher, Jevon Cottoy, Lucky Whitehead and Justin McInnis giving quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. multiple options in the passing game.

Hollins finished the season with 1,173 yards and nine touchdowns for a BC team that led the league in passing yards per game with 315.1.

The 24-year-old linebacker was a force on the interior of the Lions defence, registering 100 defensive tackles, one interception and five sacks in 2023.

Hladik’s emergence was pivotal for a defensive unit that finished second in net yards allowed per game with 328.8 and first in yards per play with 5.97.

Evan Holm – Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Holm did a little bit of everything for the Blue Bombers in 2023, finishing the year with 64 defensive tackles, four special team tackles, two interceptions and two sacks.

The 25-year-old was part of a secondary that allowed the fewest passing yards per game (229.4) last season and completion percentage (59.7).