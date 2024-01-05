Report: Elks to sign McLeod Bethel-Thompson

TORONTO — After a year away from the CFL, McLeod Bethel-Thompson is reportedly making his way back to the league.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Bethel-Thompson will join the Edmonton Elks in 2024.

Bethel-Thompson, 35, played for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL in 2023. He helped lead the Toronto Argonauts to a win in the 109th Grey Cup and led the CFL in passing yards in 2022 with 4,731 yards.

He’d spent all five of his years in the CFL with the Argonauts and has 13,261 passing yards with 7o touchdowns to 49 interceptions. He was a part of two Grey Cup-winning squads in his time with the Double Blue, serving as a backup to Ricky Ray with the 2017 championship squad.

Lalji is also reporting that Taylor Cornelius, who started the first half of the 2023 season in Edmonton before Tre Ford took over starting duties, will be released.