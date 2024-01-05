Riders part ways with Derrick Moncrief

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American linebacker Derrick Moncrief. He was set to become a free agent in February.

Moncrief spent five seasons in Green and White (2017-2019, 2022-2023) suiting up for 66 games and earning 225 defensive tackles, four sacks, nine interceptions and a forced fumble. He is a two-time West Division All-Star (2019, 2022) and a one-time CFL All-Star (2019).

Moncrief turned his CFL All-Star season into an NFL opportunity, spending time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams in 2020-2021. He also played nine games with the Edmonton Elks in 2021, notching 23 tackles and four sacks.

Off the field, Moncrief became a part of the Saskatchewan community and dedicated his time to giving back. As a Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation Player Ambassador last year, he traveled the province giving 40 presentations about mental health and wellness over a four-month period and reached more than 1,700 youth. He also participated in the Rider Reading program, took part in Grow the Game football camps and was named the 2023 Mosaic Community Player of the Year.

“Derrick represented the Saskatchewan Roughriders with pride for five seasons and we were fortunate to have someone of his character as part of our organization,” said Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O’Day. “Not only was he a two-time all-star, but he was a strong community role model through his work with the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation. We wish him all the best in the future.”