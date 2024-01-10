Lions sign three more American players

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions today added three more Americans to the training camp roster: wide receivers Jadakis Bonds and Jalen Sample, alongside running back Percy Agyei-Obese, the team announced on Wednesday.

Bonds (six-foot-three, 206 pounds) is from Williamston, North Carolina and most recently had a training camp stint with the Green Bay Packers after signing as a non-drafted free agent last May. Bonds suited up at Hampton University from 2019-22 and hauled in 180 receptions for 2,731 yards and 34 touchdowns across 40 games. The big receiving target ended his Pirates career as the school’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns and was third in both receptions and receiving yards.

Sample (six-foot-six, 200 pounds) attended 2023 training camp with the Washington Commanders after signing as a non-drafted free agent. Sample previously enjoyed a productive college career at Minnesota State, hauling in 114 receptions for 1,898 yards and 14 touchdowns across 42 games. The Wisconsin native was named to the All-NSIC Team of Excellence in his senior season and the All-NSIC Academic Team in both 2021 and 2022.

Agyei-Obese (six-foot, 213 pounds) is a native of Maryland, Agyei-Obese and enjoyed a standout college career at James Madison University, suiting up in 60 games and rushing for 3,503 yards and 39 touchdowns on 694 total carries. A two-time All-American, Percy left the Dukes in second spot all-time for the program in rushing touchdowns and rushing attempts, third spot in rushing yards and total touchdowns and fourth spot in scoring.