Elks ink DBs Cail Jackson Jr. and Chauncey Moore

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Thursday that they have signed American defensive backs Cail Jackson Jr. and Chauncey Moore.

College teammates at Alabama State University, Jackson and Moore played two seasons with the Alabama State Hornets in 2022 and 2023. The defensive back duo most recently took part in the third annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Pigskin Showdown in December 2023, an All-Star game for HBCU draft-eligible players.

In 22 career games with the Hornets, Jackson recorded 63 total tackles, one sack, five interceptions, seven pass deflections and three forced fumbles. Prior to attending Alabama State, the Midville, GA native played one season at Ventura College in 2021, registering 22 tackles and one forced fumble in six games.

Moore suited up 21 career games for Alabama State, recording 49 total tackles, two interceptions, five pass deflections and one forced fumble. He previously played at Temple University from 2019 to 2021, appearing in 29 games with the Owls, primarily as a special teams player.