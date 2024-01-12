Als add five American players, bring back DL Kivon Bennett

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Friday that the team has signed five American players including running backs Mike Weber Jr. and Marcus Williams Jr., receivers Kameron Brown and Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, and defensive lineman Kivon Bennett.

Weber (five-foot-11, 210 pounds) won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 and played in the NFL from 2019 to 2021. He also suited up for Dallas, Green Bay and the New York Giants during his stint in the NFL. The Cowboys seventh round pick in 2019 also played in the USFL for the New Jersey Generals.

The 26-year-old spent his college career with the Ohio State University Buckeyes from 2015 to 2018. In 38 games, he amassed 2,676 yards and 24 majors on 455 carries. He also collected 297 yards and one touchdown on 54 receptions. The East Orange, NJ native also returned nine kickoffs for 143 yards. In 2016, he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the year in addition to being named to the second all-star team (All-Big Ten).

Williams (five-foot-10, 204 pounds) rushed for over 500 yards in his four seasons with the Appalachian State University Mountaineers and finished with 2,216 rushing yards. He also added 14 touchdowns on the ground. Williams entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2021 season and moved to Lousiana Tech.

In 2021 at Lousiana Tech University, he logged 792 rushing yards with a 4.1 average and added eight touchdowns. He also added 20 receptions for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Brown (six-foot-three, 210 pounds) spent some time on the Alouettes practice roster and played with the XFL’s Arlington Renegades in 2023. The 27-year-old from Graniteville, SC, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Brown played four seasons at Charleston Southern (2016-2019) and earned 98 catches for 1,656 yards and 18 touchdowns in 34 games for the Buccaneers. He was named to the Second Team All-Big South Conference twice.

He transferred to Coastal Carolina (2020-2021), where he finished with 56 catches for 911 yards, and eight touchdowns in 25 games for the Chanticleers. He was an Honorable Mention for the All-Sun Belt Conference Team in 2021.

Chiaokhiao-Bowman (six-foot-two, 203 pounds) wore the Northwestern University Wildcats uniform for four years (2017-2020). In 47 games, he caught 82 passes for 968 yards and six touchdowns.

Bennett (six-foot-two, 236 pounds) signed with the Alouettes last June and spent time on the practice roster after playing one exhibition game for the team in 2023. Before joining the Alouettes, the 24-year-old participated in the Atlanta Falcons mini-camp.

The Fort Lauderdale, FL native spent two seasons with the Arkansas University Razorbacks and played with the University of Tennessee Volunteers. At Arkansas, he made 51 solos tackles and 57 assisted, 12,5 sacks, four knockdowns while recovering a fumble in 23 games. In 28 games at Tennessee, he earned 28 solos tackles, 24 assisted, he knocked down a pass and recovered one fumble. He is the son of Cornelius Bennett, who was one of the great linebackers in NFL history.