Nye: Where will Dru Brown play in 2024?

We’re a month away from Free Agency and while last year saw Trevor Harris and Cody Fajardo headline the movements when the market opened, it appears Dru Brown will be the biggest quarterback target of this off-season.

The Winnipeg back-up has shown tremendous ability in his spot duty in relief of Zach Collaros.

During the winter meetings, according to a report from the Winnipeg Sun’s Ted Wyman, general manager Kyle Walters let it be known they don’t expect to bring back Brown because the young quarterback is looking to get a better shot at a starting job.

The speculation was immediate on which teams should be the most interested in the current Bombers quarterback.

Of course, other teams have seen the pay off of bringing in another teams up and coming backup to see success.

Zach Collaros flashed in Toronto enough for the Tiger-Cats to pick him up and off they went to a Grey Cup appearance in 2014.

Trevor Harris was another quarterback who left the shadow of Ricky Ray in Toronto to sign with Ottawa, while the REDBLACKS were looking to find the next one with 41-year old Henry Burris as their starter. Harris would help the team in their run to a Grey Cup and eventually lead them back in 2018 before he was off to Edmonton.

Michael Reilly was the most successful to make the jump in recent memory. After solid showings in BC, Edmonton jumped at the quarterback in a trade in 2013. He’d win the job due to an injury to Matt Nichols and never looked back. Reilly hoisted the Grey Cup in 2015.

So, here’s a look at the top teams who would be interested in talking to Brown when the negotiating window opens in a few weeks ahead of Free Agency on February 13.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Ottawa is the no-brainer front runner for a franchise who would be most interested in finding a potential franchise quarterback.

Jeremiah Masoli has the edge, if he’s healthy, with the REDBLACKS bringing in his former coordinator from Hamilton, Tommy Condell, to run the offence.

They also have Dustin Crum. Crum had moments of brilliance, but was clearly a bit overwhelmed at times in his rookie season.

Ottawa can’t afford to sit back and just hope they have the quarterbacks in house. They’ve had back-to-back seasons go south because of the instability at quarterback. If they feel Dru Brown is better than what they have, there is no reason to hold back.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Jake Maier’s first season as a starter didn’t go as the Stampeders would have hoped. Maier came into the league with an impressive stretch of 300-yard passing games filling in for Bo Levi Mitchell.

He didn’t match that same aptitude for the big plays in Calgary. The changeover of receivers from week to week didn’t allow much chemistry to build up for Maier.

The Stampeders shouldn’t go into this season believing Maier is still the unquestioned number one and Brown would add a lot of competition to the starting battle. And competition is healthy for all positions come training camp.

It would go out of character for the Stampeders, however.

Calgary has shown the ability to move from quarterback to quarterback within their own system and have a better feel for what Tommy Stevens or Logan Bonner have to offer.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The Riders are finding themselves in the same spot as Ottawa did when Trevor Harris arrived in the nation’s capital in 2016 when it was necessary to find the heir apparent to Henry Burris.

However, this time it’s the soon to be 38-year-old Harris who the Riders need to be looking at replacing eventually.

The intrigue here for Brown would be the ability to be a similar situation in Winnipeg with a more likely scenario to grow into the number one with Harris entering the final year of his contract and coming off a significant leg injury.

Collaros is still signed through to 2025 with no sign of slowing down and being two years younger than Harris.

There is a hole to fill right now behind Harris for the back up or heir apparent in Saskatchewan as Mason Fine and Jake Dolegala didn’t exactly grab hold of the opportunity in 2022 or 2023.

Brown has definitely shown better, though in a much more healthier environment for a young quarterback with a solid offensive line.

BC LIONS

The above three teams are much more appealing, of course, because Vernon Adams Jr. took over the starting job in BC and was more than impressive.

I’ve added BC to list because of the recent retirement of Dane Evans, which leaves the Lions vulnerable in case Adams again suffers an injury like he did last year or Nathan Rourke did the year before or Michael Reilly did the year before that.

Although, it’s highly unlikely Brown would not end up with one of the top three teams on the list.