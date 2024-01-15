Als add five more American players

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have added American depth with the signing of defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie, defensive backs Myles Brooks and Timarcus Davis, receiver Jose Barbon and linebacker C.J. Avery.

Moultrie (six-foot-four, 265 pounds) ended his college career with the University of Miami Hurricanes. In 10 games, he totalled 14 tackles (seven solos, seven assisted) and forced a fumble. He played four seasons with the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (2018-2021), where he collected more than 100 career tackles. In 2021, the Pensacola, FL native, finished third on team with 62 tackles and added eight tackles for loss and two sacks. In 2020, the 24-year-old was a second-team All-Conference USA selection. In 2023, he was part of the Green Bay Packers organization.

Brooks (six-foot-two, 198 pounds) played for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in 2022 and amassed many honours. The Pflugerville, TX native was chosen on the second team All-Conference USA and was invited to the Shrine Bowl and to the NFL Combine. In 12 games, he earned 22 solo tackles, seven assisted, with three interceptions, 12 knockdowns and a forced fumble. He started his career with the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks where he played 31 games. In 2021, he earned 25 tackles (total), four interceptions and ten knockdowns. In 2023, the 22-year-old was part of the Dallas Cowboys organization.

Davis (six-foot, 180 pounds) played four years with the Arizona State University Sun Devils. In 36 games, the 26-year-old made 85 tackles and added 13 knockdowns. The College Station TX native was one of four Sun Devils with more than one interception in his last season. In 2023, he was part of the L.A. Rams organization.

Barbon (five-foot-11, 182 pounds) spent time on the Calgary Stampeders practice roster in 2023. The former Temple University Owl caught 138 passes for 1,608 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons. He finished his collegiate career as the fourth-leading receiver in Owls history. He made 72 receptions for 918 yards and two touchdowns as a senior. The native of Havana, Cuba went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft but signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent.

Avery (six-foot, 230 pounds) played five seasons with the Louisville Cardinals. In 59 games, the 24-year-old earned 199 solos tackles and 150 assisted, 8,5 sacks, three interceptions and 19 knockdowns. The Grenada, MS native also forced two fumbles and recovered four. In 2022, he spent time with the Chicago Bears.