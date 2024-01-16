Lions sign four American players, including WR Travis Fulgham

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday they have signed four American players to their training camp roster, including wide receivers Travis Fulgham, Stanley Berryhill III and Milton Wright and running back Ronald Awatt.

Fulgham (six-foot-two, 215 pounds) brings four years of pro experience to the den, highlighted by a 13-game stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 where he caught 38 passes for 538 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. Fulgham’s first touchdown reception came from Carson Wentz in a Sunday Night Football win at San Francisco in week four.

The Virginia native was selected in round six (184th overall) by the Detroit Lions in 2019 and suited up in three games that season. The receiver also had practice roster stints in Miami, Denver and Green Bay between 2021-2023.

RELATED

» FA Most Wanted: A record-breaking defensive lineman

» Continuity key for Lions in Grey Cup hosting year

» More 2024 Free Agency news, notes, and analysis

» Take our CFL survey for your chance to win!

Fulgham suited up in 39 games at Old Dominion from 2015-2018 and recorded 128 receptions for 2,044 yards and 18 touchdowns. Led Conference USA with 1,083 yards on 63 catches in his senior season and was just the second player in school history to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Berryhill III (five-foot-nine, 182 pounds) signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a non-drafted free agent in May 2022 and was released at the end of training camp before landing with the Detroit Lions and suiting up in one regular season game that season.

Berryhill suited up in his home state at the University of Arizona from 2017-2021. Along with recording 133 receptions for 1,359 yards and seven touchdowns, the playmaker rushed for 127 yards on 20 carries and added 24 punt returns for 238 yards. Berryhill would earn All-Pac-12 First-Team Honours (all-purpose) and Pac-12 Honourable Mention (wide receiver) following his senior season.

Wright (six-foot-three, 195 pounds), is a native of Louisville, KY native attended 2023 training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing as a non-drafted free agent last May. Wright attended Purdue from 2019-2021 and recorded 99 receptions for 1,325 yards and ten touchdowns in 29 games with the Boilermakers.

Awatt (six-foot, 213 pounds) most recently had a training camp stint with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 after a solid college career at the University of Texas El-Paso where he appeared in 44 games and rushed for 1,781 yards and 11 touchdowns on 369 carries. Awatt also added 17 receptions for 235 yards. Born in Nigeria, Ronald was raised in Lubbock Texas where he was a standout Varsity player at Frenship High School.