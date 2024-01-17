28 players and prospects set for CFL Kicking Showcase

- News
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) will welcome 28 players and prospects to its second annual Kicking Showcase on Saturday, January 20. The event will be conducted by Novak Kicking & Consulting at Maranatha Christian Schools in San Diego.
Personnel from across the CFL will be in attendance to take-in the specialized combine. Former Ottawa Gee-Gee kicker Campbell Fair’s performance last year resulted in his 51st overall selection by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the 2023 CFL Draft. A pair of last year’s free agent participants signed with CFL Clubs – Toshiki Sato with the Calgary Stampeders and Devin Anctil with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The event officially kicks off the 2024 CFL Combine Season. On March 8, players from across Canada will gather at the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House for the CFL Invitational Combine presented by New Era, where several prospects will earn the opportunity to join the top-ranked class of draft-eligible players in Winnipeg for the five-day CFL Combine presented by New Era from March 19-24.
2024 CFL KICKING SHOWCASE PARTICIPANTS
(Name | Nationality | Status | School)
Please note: Participants are current to time of publication and may be subject to change without notice.