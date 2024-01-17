Follow CFL

CFL Combine January 17, 2024

28 players and prospects set for CFL Kicking Showcase

David Cox

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) will welcome 28 players and prospects to its second annual Kicking Showcase on Saturday, January 20. The event will be conducted by Novak Kicking & Consulting at Maranatha Christian Schools in San Diego.

Personnel from across the CFL will be in attendance to take-in the specialized combine. Former Ottawa Gee-Gee kicker Campbell Fair’s performance last year resulted in his 51st overall selection by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the 2023 CFL Draft. A pair of last year’s free agent participants signed with CFL Clubs – Toshiki Sato with the Calgary Stampeders and Devin Anctil with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The event officially kicks off the 2024 CFL Combine Season. On March 8, players from across Canada will gather at the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House for the CFL Invitational Combine presented by New Era, where several prospects will earn the opportunity to join the top-ranked class of draft-eligible players in Winnipeg for the five-day CFL Combine presented by New Era from March 19-24.

2024 CFL KICKING SHOWCASE PARTICIPANTS
​(Name | Nationality | Status | School)

  • Christian Antezana | American | Free Agent | Cal Lutheran
  • Vincent Blanchard | National | Draft-eligible | Laval
  • Ryan Bujcevski | Global | Draft-eligible | Southern Methodist
  • Max Capriotti | National | Draft-eligible | St. Francis Xavier
  • Sam Clark | Global | Draft-eligible | James Madison
  • Nik Constantinou | Global | Draft-eligible | Texas A&M
  • Joe Couch | Global | Draft-eligible | Ouachita Baptist
  • Cole Crossett | National | Draft-eligible | Waterloo
  • Gabe Dunkle | American | Free Agent | West Alabama
  • Aldo Galvan | National | Draft-eligible | Regina
  • Jonathan Garibay | American | Free Agent | Texas Tech
  • Eddie Godina | American | Free Agent | Northwestern State
  • Ben Hadley | National | Draft-eligible | St. Francis Xavier
  • Alex Hale | Global | Draft-eligible | Oklahoma State
  • Greg Hutchins | National | Free Agent | UBC
  • Jimmy Iles | Global | Draft-eligible | Grambling State
  • Dean Krcic | American | Free Agent | Kutztown
  • Mason Laramie | American | Free Agent | Western Illinois
  • Dante Mastrogiuseppe | National | Free Agent | University of Toronto
  • Carl Meyer | Global | Draft-eligible | University of Kwazulu-Natal
  • Nick Mihalic | American | Free Agent | Western Michigan
  • Patrick Nasiatka | American | Free Agent | Northern Colorado
  • Seamus O’Kelly | Global | Draft-eligible | Texas State
  • Jordy Sandy | Global | Draft-eligible | TCU
  • Kyle Sentkowski | American | Free Agent | Sacramento State
  • Colton Theaker | American | Free Agent | Washington State
  • Daniel Trejo | American | Free Agent | Texas
  • Antonio Zita | American | Free Agent | UNC Charlotte

Please note: Participants are current to time of publication and may be subject to change without notice.

