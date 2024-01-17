28 players and prospects set for CFL Kicking Showcase

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) will welcome 28 players and prospects to its second annual Kicking Showcase on Saturday, January 20. The event will be conducted by Novak Kicking & Consulting at Maranatha Christian Schools in San Diego.

Personnel from across the CFL will be in attendance to take-in the specialized combine. Former Ottawa Gee-Gee kicker Campbell Fair’s performance last year resulted in his 51st overall selection by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in the 2023 CFL Draft. A pair of last year’s free agent participants signed with CFL Clubs – Toshiki Sato with the Calgary Stampeders and Devin Anctil with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The event officially kicks off the 2024 CFL Combine Season. On March 8, players from across Canada will gather at the University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House for the CFL Invitational Combine presented by New Era, where several prospects will earn the opportunity to join the top-ranked class of draft-eligible players in Winnipeg for the five-day CFL Combine presented by New Era from March 19-24.

2024 CFL KICKING SHOWCASE PARTICIPANTS

​(Name | Nationality | Status | School)

Christian Antezana | American | Free Agent | Cal Lutheran

Vincent Blanchard | National | Draft-eligible | Laval

Ryan Bujcevski | Global | Draft-eligible | Southern Methodist

Max Capriotti | National | Draft-eligible | St. Francis Xavier

Sam Clark | Global | Draft-eligible | James Madison

Nik Constantinou | Global | Draft-eligible | Texas A&M

Joe Couch | Global | Draft-eligible | Ouachita Baptist

Cole Crossett | National | Draft-eligible | Waterloo

Gabe Dunkle | American | Free Agent | West Alabama

Aldo Galvan | National | Draft-eligible | Regina

Jonathan Garibay | American | Free Agent | Texas Tech

Eddie Godina | American | Free Agent | Northwestern State

Ben Hadley | National | Draft-eligible | St. Francis Xavier

Alex Hale | Global | Draft-eligible | Oklahoma State

Greg Hutchins | National | Free Agent | UBC

Jimmy Iles | Global | Draft-eligible | Grambling State

Dean Krcic | American | Free Agent | Kutztown

Mason Laramie | American | Free Agent | Western Illinois

Dante Mastrogiuseppe | National | Free Agent | University of Toronto

Carl Meyer | Global | Draft-eligible | University of Kwazulu-Natal

Nick Mihalic | American | Free Agent | Western Michigan

Patrick Nasiatka | American | Free Agent | Northern Colorado

Seamus O’Kelly | Global | Draft-eligible | Texas State

Jordy Sandy | Global | Draft-eligible | TCU

Kyle Sentkowski | American | Free Agent | Sacramento State

Colton Theaker | American | Free Agent | Washington State

Daniel Trejo | American | Free Agent | Texas

Antonio Zita | American | Free Agent | UNC Charlotte

Please note: Participants are current to time of publication and may be subject to change without notice.