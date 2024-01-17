Als sign quarterback James Morgan and offensive lineman Ja’chai Baker

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that the team has signed American quarterback James Morgan and American offensive lineman Ja’chai Baker.

Morgan (six-foot-four, 229 pounds) completed 23 of his 48 attempts (47.9 per cent) for 210 yards, with the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL in 2023.

The Green Bay, WI native was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round (125th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 26-year-old spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

He began his career with the Bowling Green Falcons where he played three seasons before transferring to Florida International University. In his final campaign, he completed 207 of his 357 pass attempts for 2,560 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games. In 2020, he threw a touchdown pass in the East-West Shrine Bowl. He also received an invite to the NFL Combine.

Baker (six-foot-six, 310 pounds) spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Iowa Western Community College Reivers. He was named to the second team of the All-ICAC conference in his second year. From 2019 to 2020, the offensive lineman lined up with the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks and was a starter in every game during his second campaign. In his first season, the Council Cluffs IA native started nine of the 12 games he played. He ended his NCAA career playing 11 games with the University of South Alabama Jaguars.

He participated with the national team at the 10th NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. In May 2022, he took part in Atlanta Falcons minicamp before playing in the XFL with Orlando and Houston in 2023.

The Alouettes also announced that National safety Zach Lindley has retired. The 24-year-old was drafted in the eighth round of the 2022 CFL Draft. He played in 23 games with the Alouettes over two seasons. In 2023, before hoisting the Grey Cup, he earned a defensive tackle and nine more on special teams in 11 games. The former Western University Mustang won the Vanier Cup in 2021 and was selected on the OUA All-Star team.