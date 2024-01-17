Elks sign a pair of American defensive backs

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive backs Jalen Green and Leon O’Neal Jr., the club announced Wednesday.

O’Neal Jr. returns to the CFL after being released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders following training camp in 2023. In two preseason games with the Riders, he had four tackles and one rush for 11 yards. The Texas product most recently spent time with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League (IFL), recording 20 tackles and three pass deflections in three games in 2023. He would sign with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft but was released in August 2022.

The 25-year-old played four seasons at Texas A&M University (2018-2021). In 48 games with the Aggies he tallied 161 total tackles, one sack, six interceptions and 12 pass deflections. O’Neal Jr. was named the top defensive back on the American roster at the 2022 Senior Bowl and earned the Aggie Heart Award which is presented to a senior who has completed his eligibility and displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage.

Green joins the Double E following two seasons at Mississippi State University (2021-2022). The Houston, TX., native appeared in 25 games for the Bulldogs compiling 91 total tackles, four interceptions, 15 pass deflections and two forced fumbles, while taking part in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January 2023. Prior to joining Mississippi State, he played three seasons at the University of Texas (2018-2020), racking up 46 total tackles and one interception in 30 games with the Longhorns.

Green would briefly sign with the Houston Gamblers of the United States Football League (USFL) in June 2023, but did not see any game action.