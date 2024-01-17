Lions add National defensive lineman Daniel Joseph

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed National defensive lineman Daniel Joseph, the team announced on Wednesday.

Joseph (six-foot-two, 261 pounds)- joins the squad after being selected by the Lions in round one (fourth overall) of the 2021 CFL Draft.

He most recently suited up for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023 and racked up eight combined tackles plus two sacks in seven contests. Joseph previously landed with the Buffalo Bills in 2022 and appeared in three pre-season games before being released at the end of training camp.

The defensive lineman played his first three college seasons at Penn State (2017-2019) where he registered 29 combined tackles (12 solo, 17 assisted), five sacks one forced fumble and a fumble recovery across 32 games.

He then transferred to North Carolina State from 2020-2021 and was a major gamebreaker in his senior year with the Wolfpack, recording a team-high 6.5 sacks to go along with 37 total tackles and ten tackles for a loss.

The Toronto native is cousin to former Lion defensive lineman and 2015 first-round pick Ese Mrabure and brother to Faith Ekakitie who was selected first overall by Winnipeg in 2017.