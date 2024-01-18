Bombers add American quarterback Eric Barriere

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday they have signed American quarterback Eric Barriere. The news come in the wake of the trade that sent quarterback Dru Brown to the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Barriere (six-foot-one, 210 pounds) joins the Blue Bombers after an outstanding collegiate career at Eastern Washington and following stints in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers (2022) and in the New Jersey Generals (2023) and after attending mini-camp with the Denver Broncos in 2022.

A dual threat QB, Barriere appeared in 51 games at Eastern Washington, completing 62 percent of his passes for 13,809 yards, 121 touchdowns against 29 interceptions while adding 22 rushing TDs and 1,585 yards along the ground.

In 2021 he was the recipient of the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision. He was the runner-up to the same award in 2020.