Bombers sign American receivers Kody Case and Tyler Adams

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed two American receivers in Kody Case and Tyler Adams, the team announced on Thursday.

Case (five-foot-10, 182 pounds) joins the Blue Bombers after most recently attending training camp with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent last summer.

RELATED

» Landry: Bombers ready to navigate free agency

» Bombers announce coaching staff changes

» Bombers sign LB Brian Cole to one-year extension

» Bombers sign All-Star OL Bryant to one-year extension

» Take our CFL survey for your chance to win!

Case spent 2017-2021 at South Dakota, pulling in 82 passes for 1,157 yards and nine touchdowns in 32 games over four seasons, setting a school record with five receiving touchdowns in 2017, while also handling some punt and kickoff returns. He was a medical redshirt in 2018 and did not play during the four-game 2020 COVID season. He played in four games at Illinois after transferring, primarily on special teams as a kick returner.

Adams (six-foot, 190 pounds) also attended training camp with the Colts last summer as an undrafted free agent before his release. Adams appeared in 11 games in his one season at Butler, finishing with 39 receptions for 689 yards and five touchdowns and was an All-Pioneer Football League Honorable Mention. Adams began his collegiate career at Harvard, where he appeared in 15 games from 2017-2021 and totalled 21 receptions for 305 yards and three TDs, adding another along the ground.