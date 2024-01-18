Elks sign QB Steve Montez and DL Trevon Mason

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American quarterback Steve Montez and American defensive lineman Trevon Mason, the club announced Thursday.

Montez joins the Green and Gold after an impressive college career with the Colorado Buffaloes from 2016 to 2019, where he suited up in 46 career games. The six-foot-five pivot became the program’s all-time leader in passing yards (9,649), total offense (10,609) and ​ passing touchdowns (63) in 2019, while adding career totals of 960 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

During his college career he broke or tied nearly 50 records with the Buffaloes, including 36 straight starts, the longest starting streak for a Colorado quarterback. ​ ​ He would also participate in the 2020 Senior Bowl and received All-Pac-12 Honorable mention as a sophomore in 2017.

Montez signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2020, spending most of that season on the practice squad. In 2021, the native of El Paso, TX., played in two preseason games for the Commanders, where he completed 22 of 34 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown before being released in late August. Montez also spent time with the Detroit Lions (2021-22) and appeared in one game with the Seattle Dragons of the XFL before attending rookie minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

Mason most recently played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2023, recording 16 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception in 10 games.

In 2022, the Arizona product attended New York Jets rookie camp and had a brief stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers after signing with the NFL team in mid May.

Collegiately, Mason played three seasons with the University of Arizona (2019-21), where he had career totals of 106 total tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and seven pass knockdowns in 28 games for the Wildcats. As a senior, Mason was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2021.