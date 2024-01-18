Lions extend National receiver Jevon Cottoy through 2026

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed National wide receiver Jevon Cottoy to a three-year extension through 2026, the team announced on Thursday. Cottoy was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

The news comes just days after the team also extended two other receivers, Keon Hatcher and Alexander Hollins.

Cottoy, 27, made more big strides in 2023 with 57 receptions for 807 yards and four touchdowns, establishing new career-highs in each category. The big target then hauled in six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Western Semi-Final win over Calgary.

RELATED

» Lions release veteran receiver Dominque Rhymes

» Three for Four: Hatcher, Lions agree to three-year extension

» Lions extend All-Star receiver Hollins through 2025

» Continuity key for Lions in Grey Cup hosting year

» Take our CFL survey for your chance to win!

Cottoy originally signed with the Lions as a territorial-protected junior ahead of the 2019 season and made the squad following an impressive training camp showing in Kamloops. He earned the team nomination for CFL Most Outstanding Rookie after recording 38 catches for 386 yards and a major across 16 games.

From 2021-22, he appeared in all 36 regular season games with 89 receptions for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns.

Cottoy was a standout junior player with the Langley Rams of BCFC in 2018, recording 39 receptions for 657 yards and eight touchdowns over eight games before earning a BFCC All-Star selection. He then piled up a remarkable 645 yards and eight touchdowns on 25 catches through four playoff games while leading the Rams to a Canadian Bowl appearance against the Saskatoon Hilltops.

Born in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Cottoy moved to Calgary at a young age and suited up with the Prairie Football Conference’s Calgary Colts before moving to the Fraser Valley.