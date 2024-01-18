Follow CFL

© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu

Lions sign American DB Denzel Williams

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Thursday the signing of American defensive back Denzel Williams to the training camp roster.

Williams (five-foot-10, 180 pounds) had a stint with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars in 2023 after spending the majority of 2022 training camp with the Baltimore Ravens.

RELATED
» Three for Four: Hatcher, Lions agree to three-year extension
» Lions extend All-Star receiver Hollins through 2025
» Continuity key for Lions in Grey Cup hosting year
» Lions release veteran receiver Dominique Rhymes
» Take our CFL survey for your chance to win!

The native of Coram, New York transferred from Sacred Heart University to Villanova for his final two years of eligibility (2020-2021). With the Wildcats, Williams registered 28 combined tackles (17 solo, 11 assisted), seven pass breakups, two interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries in 15 games.

He also earned the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honour Roll Award in the spring of 2020, fall of 2020 and spring of 2021.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!