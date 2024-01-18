Lions sign American DB Denzel Williams

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Thursday the signing of American defensive back Denzel Williams to the training camp roster.

Williams (five-foot-10, 180 pounds) had a stint with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars in 2023 after spending the majority of 2022 training camp with the Baltimore Ravens.

The native of Coram, New York transferred from Sacred Heart University to Villanova for his final two years of eligibility (2020-2021). With the Wildcats, Williams registered 28 combined tackles (17 solo, 11 assisted), seven pass breakups, two interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries in 15 games.

He also earned the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honour Roll Award in the spring of 2020, fall of 2020 and spring of 2021.