Stampeders sign American DB Bentlee Sanders

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Bentlee Sanders, the team announced on Thursday.

Sanders completed his collegiate career with 25 games over two seasons at Nevada. He earned first-team all-Mountain West Conference honours in 2022 after leading the Wolf Pack with 82 tackles and he also had five tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, four passes defended and five interceptions including one pick-six.

Sanders transferred to Nevada after playing 30 games for the University of South Florida Bulls. In a total of 55 games for the two schools, he had 200 tackles including 12.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, six forced fumbles, 11 passes defended and seven interceptions including two that were returned for touchdowns.

Sanders was selected by the DC Defenders in the 2023 XFL rookie draft.