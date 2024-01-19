Elks sign American DL Keyshon Camp

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive lineman Keyshon Camp, the club announced Friday.

Camp joins the Double E after spending the last two seasons in the USFL. In 2023, the Lakeland, FL, native played four regular season games with the Philadelphia Stars, ​before being released in late May.

He would re-sign with the Birmingham Stallions after appearing in two games with the Stallions in 2022. The 25-year-old would be a big part of Birmingham’s second straight title, posting three tackles and two sacks in the 2023 USFL Championship game. Prior to joining the USFL, Camp went to Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL rookie minicamp in 2022.

Collegiately, Camp spent five seasons at the University of Pittsburgh (2017-21), totalling 59 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 35 career games for the Panthers. He was also named the Most Valuable Lineman in the Tropical Bowl All-Star game in 2022.