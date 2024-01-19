O’Leary: Ticats move forward in new environment

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats walk into 2024 with a mix of change and things staying the same.

Bo Levi Mitchell will return as the Ticats’ expected starting quarterback this year, after an injury-riddled 2023 soured his first season in Black and Gold. Orlondo Steinauer is still in charge, serving as president of football operations, while handing off general manager duties exclusively to Ed Hervey. Steinauer also removed his head coaches’ hat and put it on Scott Milanovich. Hervey served as assistant GM and senior advisor to Steinauer for the last two years. Milanovich joined Steinauer’s coaching staff in 2023 and assumed offensive coordinator duties in-season when the team parted ways with Tommy Condell.

For a team that dealt with its share of injuries last year — especially at the QB spot — but still finished strong and extended its playoff streak to four seasons, a shuffle may be all that’s needed.

RELATED

» Check Them Out: Pending Tiger-Cat free agents

» Ticats extend OL Brandon Revenberg through 2025

» Ticats Restructure: Steinauer pres. of football ops, Hervey named GM

» Ticats name Scott Milanovich head coach



Through the Lens: GMs and HCs meet in Nashville [1 of 15] (Danielle Del Valle/CFL.ca)

“I think it’s definitely been a change in the responsibility, I think a different level of the accountability,” Hervey said of the front office moves made in early December.

It’s a role that Hervey knows well, having served as the BC Lions’ GM from 2017-2020 and as Edmonton’s GM from 2013-2016. With nine teams in the CFL, you’ll likely find nine different front office working environments. Behind Steinauer and Hervey are assistant GMs Drew Allemang, who is also the director of Canadian scouting and Spencer Zimmerman, who is also the director of player personnel. While the titles have moved around in recent years, the faces in the room are the same and know how to work together.

“O (Steinauer) and I have a great working relationship and I think that the working relationship between myself and Scott Milanovich is going to be equally as good,” Hervey said.

“Every team has their way of doing things, but ultimately the goals and the objectives are all the same. It’s putting the best product on the field, finding the best players, being efficient in the process. Being able to be competitive, finding time to ensure that the environment — not only with the players and for the players, but the day-to-day staff — is one that people enjoy working in and also going out there and winning. I understand what our mandate is…ownership wants a competitive football team that’s competing for championships.

“A big focus for us is getting to host playoff games. I think that part is important and I think we have to show improvement in those areas. The challenge is accepted by us and our department and we’re looking forward to it.”

One of the first challenges that the Ticats’ front office took on was the restructuring of Mitchell’s contract. Hervey emphasized that longstanding personal relationships are separate from business. Mitchell’s new deal provides some salary flexibility as the team heads into free agency next month.

“I think it’s really about just trying to have open dialogue about where things are with respect to how we can get better and how we can better serve the football team with respect to total overall improvement. Everything starts and usually ends with the quarterback position,” Hervey said.

“In this particular case, speaking with Bo and just having a chance to talk about everything with respect to the last season, the last several seasons for him in general (it was about) how we can best provide a roster around him and around the quarterback position that can help us be successful.”

Hervey thinks with the right cast around Mitchell, that the 33-year-old could thrive the way that he did when he played in Calgary.

“Bo has a high level of confidence, which is amazing. Even through all that he was going through, he kept his chest, kept his chin up and he worked well with Taylor and he did everything he could,” Hervey said.

“You have to also know that deep inside, there’s a burning feeling of frustration, because competitors want to be on the field playing. There was a high level of expectation upon his arrival and I can only imagine how much that was affecting him with respect to the injuries that he sustained last year.

“I think that his level of confidence in his ability in himself will allow him to overcome last year. I think he’ll put it past him. I think that (he’ll) look at this opportunity as a chance to redeem himself in the eyes of those who may question whether he has anything left in the tank. I think he’s highly motivated to prove it.”

The look of the Ticat’s quarterback room could still have some change this year. Matthew Shiltz, who got the start in the Eastern Semi-Final last season, could be looking for an opportunity where he could start for a team. Kai Locksley, who joined the team in July, is also a pending free agent. Rookie Taylor Powell held the QB fort down for a key stretch of last season when Mitchell and Shiltz were on the six-game injured list. Without his play from Weeks 11-16, the Ticats could have missed the playoffs.

A year ago, the Ticats were major players in the free agent market, looking to load up their roster in a year where they were hosting the 110th Grey Cup. Many of those players signed a year ago were on one-term deals, which could set the stage for another busy opening day of free agency in 2024.

“We’re looking at all aspects of free agency,” Hervey said. “We’re looking internally, we’re looking at what the market has to offer and I think our process will be different in many ways.”

Part of that, Hervey said, is letting the market determine what free agents will be paid. At this time of year across the league, teams are in conversation with their pending free agents. Sometimes it’s prudent to let players hit the market so that each party can find the number they’re looking for.

“Everyone just cannot get what they’re asking for. We just can’t grow the team that way,” he said.

“Our focus is to ensure that within our cap we’re able to put together the best football team we can…and making certain that the players that we do keep or bring in have the ability to impact our roster from the from the outset and give us the best chance of hosting a playoff game and competing for a championship.”