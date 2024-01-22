Als extend running back Jeshrun Antwi, two more

MONTREAL — The current champions have not stopped working to retain some of their core players.

The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have extended three players from their Grey-Cup winning 2023 roster. National running back Jeshrun Antwi, American defensive lineman Avery Ellis and American defensive back Najee Murray have all signed one-year deals to remain in Montreal.

Antwi (six-foot, 220 pounds) has played three seasons with the Alouettes. Last year, the 26-year-old ran for 229 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries. In the playoffs, he carried the ball three times for 16 yards and a major, while amassing two tackles on special teams, helping the Alouettes get their hands on the Grey Cup.

Antwi was drafted in the sixth round (48th overall) by the Alouettes in 2019. He completed his collegiate career with the University of Calgary Dinos on a high note, helping the team win the Vanier Cup in Quebec City.

Ellis (six-foot-two, 250 pounds) entered the nest in 2022 after four years in Ottawa. In 13 games with the Alouettes last season, the 29-year-old collected nine defensive tackles, a quarterback sack and one tackle on special teams. In the 2023 Grey Cup game against Winnipeg, the former Temple University Owl amassed three defensive tackles and one on special teams in the Alouettes’ win.

Murray (five-foot-eight, 194 pounds) was having a strong season in 2023 before an injury ended his campaign early. In just six games, the 29-year-old racked up 33 defensive tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery. The Kent State alumni began his career with the Alouettes in 2018.

“We are very pleased that these three veterans are back with us,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “Jeshrun brings a lot to our Canadian ratio. He knows our playbook and his attitude is excellent. Ellis has played the role of big brother for many players in our locker room since 2022. The guys respect him. Murray was at the top of his game before he got hurt last year, we can’t wait to see him again.”