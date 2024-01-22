Argos add defensive lineman Derek Parish

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Derek Parish, the team announced on Monday.

Parish, 25, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft and spent two months on the team’s practice squad before being released by the Jags in October.

The six-foot-two, 245-pound defensive lineman attended the University of Houston from 2017-2022 and recorded 158 tackles, 33.5 for loss, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 51 career games for the Cougars. The Texas native was Second Team All-ACC in 2021.