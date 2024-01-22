Elks sign American DL Robert Nkemdiche

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, the club announced Monday.

A veteran of five NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2016-2018), Miami Dolphins (2019) and Seattle Seahawks (2021), Nkemdiche had 59 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a touchdown in 59 career games.

Nkemdiche was selected by the Cardinals in the first round (29th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, following three seasons at Ole Miss (2013-2015), where he had 41 defensive tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and six sacks over his collegiate career.

The 29-year-old native of Atlanta, GA, most recently signed with Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League (USFL) in 2023. He attended training camp with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, playing in one preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, where he recorded two tackles. He was released by the 49ers on August 16.