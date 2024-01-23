Follow CFL

January 23, 2024

Carter, REDBLACKS agree to one-year extension

OTTAWA — Opposing quarterbacks facing the Ottawa REDBLACKS will continue to have a tough time.

Ottawa announced on Tuesday that they have extended the contract of pass rusher Bryce Carter, who was set to become a free agent on February 13. Carter was listed as No. 14 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Carter, 25, is coming off a sophomore season in the CFL in which he finished second in the league with 12 sacks in 18 games. The six-foot-one, 252-pound Steelton, PA native also had 31 defensive tackles and two forced fumbles on the year.

“I love playing in Ottawa and I’m looking forward to taking a big step forward in 2024 as a player and as a team,” said Carter. “We all understand we have unfinished business to get to this season and I’m happy to get to play a part in that.”

The Towson and James Madison product began his CFL career with Ottawa in 2022, dressing for seven games and recording a pair of sacks along with 10 defensive tackles.

