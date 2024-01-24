Als add three American players

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that they have signed three American players, including receiver Jalen Wayne and defensive backs Ferlando Jordan and Nigel Warrior.

Wayne (six-foot-two, 205 pounds) played with the South Alabama University Jaguars from 2017-22. The 24-year-old led the Jaguars with nine receiving touchdowns in his final year, catching 58 passes for 817 yards in 13 starts. He earned second-team all-league recognition. The Baton Rouge, LA native was a member of the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns.

Jordan (six-foot, 180 pounds) played for the Southeastern Louisiana Lions from 2018-2022. In 44 games, the 24-year-old made 97 defensive tackles and 40 assisted tackles. He also had 10 interceptions and 38 knockdowns. In 2023, the defensive back was invited to Atlanta Falcons minicamp. During that same year, the Atlanta, GA native played for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL.

Warrior (six-foot-one, 197 pounds) is joining his cousin J.R. Reed with the Alouettes. The defensive back played for the Tennessee Volunteers from 2016 to 2019. In 49 games, he made 142 solo tackles and 97 assisted tackles, five interceptions and he scored a touchdown. In his last year, he was elected to the All-SEC First Team by the Associated Press. The College Park, GA native was part of the Baltimore Ravens organization. On year later, he joined the Seattle Seahawks where he played four games. His father, Dale Carter, is a former all-star cornerback with the Kansas City Chiefs. His uncle is former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jake Reed.

The Alouettes also announced that they have released defensive tackle Israel Antwine.