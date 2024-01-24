Argos add defensive lineman Jordan Williams

TORONTO — There’s another Jordan Williams in town.

The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday they have signed American defensive lineman Jordan Williams. The 24-year-old joins new teammate and veteran linebacker Jordan Williams who already wears the Double Blue since being traded from the Lions to the Argos in 2023.

Williams, the defensive lineman, played nine games with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL in 2023 recording 21 tackles and 5.5 sacks. The six-foot-five, 285-pound lineman spent the 2022 offseason with the Miami Dolphins after signing with the NFL team as an undrafted free agent in May of that same year.

The Virginia native attended Virginia Tech in 2021 and tallied 33 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games for the Hokies. Before his time at VT, Williams played football at Clemson from 2017-2021 where he recorded 55 tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble in 38 games for the Tigers.