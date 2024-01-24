Stamps extend National OL Sean McEwen

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have secured an important piece of their offence.

National offensive lineman Sean McEwen has signed a contract extension to remain in Calgary, the team announced on Wednesday. The veteran centre had been slated to become a free agent next month.

“Sean is our leader on the offensive line,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He’s a durable guy we can count on and he’s motivated to win a championship. We’re happy to get him back.”

McEwen has been a West Division all-star in all three seasons since signing with the Stampeders, his hometown team. He has been a Canadian Football League all-star on three occasions and was also an East Division all-star once during his time with the Toronto Argonauts. McEwen was Toronto’s first-round pick in the 2015 draft.

In 2023, the University of Calgary alum made 17 starts and was part of a Stampeders offensive line that allowed just 34 sacks, the third-lowest total in the league. McEwen has played 115 career regular-season contests and five post-season games including a Grey Cup victory in 2017.

“I’m very excited to be back in Calgary this year and pumped to play with these guys again,” said McEwen. “I know the potential of this group and I’m looking forward to re-establishing a winning culture this season.”