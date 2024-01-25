Isaiah Adams headlines CFL Scouting Bureau’s winter rankings

- News
TORONTO — University of Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams sits atop the Winter Edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau. The native of Ajax, Ont., holds the No. 1 ranking among prospects eligible to be selected in this year’s CFL Draft.
The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, annually releases its rankings in the fall, winter and, for a third and final time, in the spring ahead of the coming draft.
Two players – quarterback Kurtis Rourke and offensive lineman Eric Schon (ranked Nos. 1 and 20, respectively in the fall) – have reclassified to 2025.
CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: WINTER EDITION
|Rank (Previous)
|Name
|Position
|School
|Hometown
|1(5)
|Isaiah Adams
|OL
|Illinois
|Ajax, Ont.
|2(3)
|Theo Benedet
|OL
|UBC
|North Vancouver, B.C.
|3(-)
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|Penn State
|Windsor, Ont.
|4(12)
|Tanner McLachlan
|TE
|Arizona
|Lethbridge, Alta.
|5(4)
|Kyle Hergel
|OL
|Boston College
|Toronto, Ont.
|6(2)
|Gabe Wallace
|OL
|Buffalo
|Salmon Arm, B.C.
|7(10)
|Geoffrey Cantin-Arku
|LB
|Memphis
|Lévis, Que.
|8(11)
|Anim Dankwah
|OL
|Howard
|Toronto, Ont.
|9(8)
|Giovanni Manu
|OL
|UBC
|Pitt Meadows, B.C.
|10(14)
|Melique Straker
|LB
|Arkansas State
|Brampton, Ont.
|11(6)
|Nick Mardner
|WR
|Auburn
|Oakville, Ont.
|12(7)
|Daniel Johnson
|OL
|Purdue
|London, Ont.
|13(19)
|Dhel Duncan-Busby
|WR
|Bemidji State
|Madison, Ohio
|14(9)
|Justin Sambu
|DL
|Baylor
|Calgary, Alta.
|15(-)
|Daniel Okpoko
|DL
|San Diego State
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|16(13)
|Christy Nkanu
|OL
|Washington State
|Montreal, Que.
|17(16)
|Ajou Ajou
|WR
|Garden City CC
|Brooks, Alta.*
|18(-)
|Nathaniel Dumoulin-Duguay
|OL
|Laval
|Rimouski, Que.
|19(18)
|Kail Dava
|DL
|Tennessee Tech
|Mississauga, Ont.
|20(-)
|Kevin Mital
|WR
|Laval
|Saint-Hubert, Que.
* Eligible for the 2024 CFL Draft via games played at Clemson and South Florida
BY THE NUMBERS
TOP 5 SPOTLIGHT
1 | ISAIAH ADAMS | OL | ILLINOIS | AJAX, ONT.
2 | THEO BENEDET | OL | UBC | NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C.
3 | THEO JOHNSON | TE | PENN STATE | WINDSOR, ONT.
4 | TANNER MCLACHLAN | TE | ARIZONA | LETHBRIDGE, ALTA.
5 | KYLE HERGEL | OL | BOSTON COLLEGE | TORONTO