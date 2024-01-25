Isaiah Adams headlines CFL Scouting Bureau’s winter rankings

TORONTO — University of Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams sits atop the Winter Edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau. The native of Ajax, Ont., holds the No. 1 ranking among prospects eligible to be selected in this year’s CFL Draft.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, annually releases its rankings in the fall, winter and, for a third and final time, in the spring ahead of the coming draft.

Two players – quarterback Kurtis Rourke and offensive lineman Eric Schon (ranked Nos. 1 and 20, respectively in the fall) – have reclassified to 2025.

CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: WINTER EDITION

Rank (Previous) Name Position School Hometown 1(5) Isaiah Adams OL Illinois Ajax, Ont. 2(3) Theo Benedet OL UBC North Vancouver, B.C. 3(-) Theo Johnson TE Penn State Windsor, Ont. 4(12) Tanner McLachlan TE Arizona Lethbridge, Alta. 5(4) Kyle Hergel OL Boston College Toronto, Ont. 6(2) Gabe Wallace OL Buffalo Salmon Arm, B.C. 7(10) Geoffrey Cantin-Arku LB Memphis Lévis, Que. 8(11) Anim Dankwah OL Howard Toronto, Ont. 9(8) Giovanni Manu OL UBC Pitt Meadows, B.C. 10(14) Melique Straker LB Arkansas State Brampton, Ont. 11(6) Nick Mardner WR Auburn Oakville, Ont. 12(7) Daniel Johnson OL Purdue London, Ont. 13(19) Dhel Duncan-Busby WR Bemidji State Madison, Ohio 14(9) Justin Sambu DL Baylor Calgary, Alta. 15(-) Daniel Okpoko DL San Diego State Saskatoon, Sask. 16(13) Christy Nkanu OL Washington State Montreal, Que. 17(16) Ajou Ajou WR Garden City CC Brooks, Alta.* 18(-) Nathaniel Dumoulin-Duguay OL Laval Rimouski, Que. 19(18) Kail Dava DL Tennessee Tech Mississauga, Ont. 20(-) Kevin Mital WR Laval Saint-Hubert, Que.

* Eligible for the 2024 CFL Draft via games played at Clemson and South Florida

BY THE NUMBERS

The winter rankings include: Nine offensive linemen Four wide receivers Three defensive linemen Two tight ends Two linebackers



18 schools are represented in the rankings. UBC (No. 2 Theo Benedet and No. 9 Giovanni Manu) and Laval (No. 18 Nathaniel Dumoulin-Duguay and No. 20 Kevin Mital) feature multiple players.

15 prospects are from the NCAA; four are from U SPORTS; one is from NJCAA

Seven of the nine first-round selections in the 2023 CFL Draft were ranked in the 2023 CFL Scouting Bureau: Winter Edition

TOP 5 SPOTLIGHT

1 | ISAIAH ADAMS | OL | ILLINOIS | AJAX, ONT.

Started 25 games during his collegiate career, including all 12 games in 2023

2023: named a team captain, an All-Big Ten Honourable Mention (coaches and media) and Academic All-Big Ten

Will participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl

2022 All-Big Ten Third Team

Transferred from Garden City Community College – 2021 NJCAA D1 All-America First Team

Played 2019 season at Wilfrid Laurier University

2 | THEO BENEDET | OL | UBC | NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C.

2023 season: UBC’s offensive line allowed 15 sacks, while the offence averaged 6.8 yards per rush ​ ​

Started every game after his rookie season in 2019

First offensive lineman to win the J.P. Metras trophy on multiple occasions (2022-23)

Canada West All-Star (2022-23) and First Team All-Canadian (2022-23)

Participated in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and the 2024 College Gridiron Showcase

3 | THEO JOHNSON | TE | PENN STATE | WINDSOR, ONT.

13 games in 2023: career-highs in receptions (34), yards (341) and touchdowns (7 – tied for team lead)

2023 All-Big Ten Honourable Mention

Will participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl

Collegiate career: 45 games, 77 receptions for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns

4 | TANNER MCLACHLAN | TE | ARIZONA | LETHBRIDGE, ALTA.

13 games in 2023: 45 receptions for 528 yards and four touchdowns

2023 AP Second-Team All-Pac 12 and 2023 All-Pac 12 Honourable Mention

Will participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl

At Arizona: two seasons, 25 games, 79 receptions for 984 yards and six touchdowns

Transferred from Southern Utah

5 | KYLE HERGEL | OL | BOSTON COLLEGE | TORONTO