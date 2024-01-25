Ticats add Global WR Jevoni Robinson, five more

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday they have signed Global receiver Jevoni Robinson alongside five American players, including defensive backs David Vereen and Destin Talbert, running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (RB), and receivers Shemar Bridges and Johnny King.

Robinson, 31, was selected by the BC Lions in the first round, seventh overall of the 2023 CFL Global Draft and spent training camp with the club this past season. The six-foot-eight, 225-pound who was born in Jamaica but moved to North Carolina at a young age, spent time in the NFL with Houston Texans on its practice squad (2017), while also spending time in the AAF with the San Antonio Commanders (2019) and the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks (2023).

Robinson gave up football after high school and played college basketball at North Carolina State for two seasons (2012-2013) before transferring to Barry University for his final year of eligibility (2014-2015). He would play one season of pro basketball overseas before returning to football in 2017.

Vereen, 26, suited up in one game for the Tiger-Cats last season, registering four total tackles. Before coming north of the border, the five-foot-11, 175-pound native of Florence, South Carolina spent time with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts (2022-2023) after signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent (2022). Vereen suited up in 38 games over four seasons (2017-2021) at Newberry College, registering 112 total tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 40 passes defended.

Talbert, 24, most recently attended rookie camp with the NFL’s Chicago Bears in 2023. The six-foot, 187-pound native of Darien, Illinois, played 67 games over five seasons at North Dakota State University (2018-2022), posting 144 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 25 passes defended, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Tyler Jr., 25, spent time with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent (2023). The five-foot-eight, 210-pound native of Beaumont, Texas played 25 games over two seasons at Utah State University (2021-2022) carrying the ball 449 times for 2,006 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 26 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdown. Tyler began his collegiate career at Oregon State University where he suited up in 14 games over three seasons (2017, ‘19-20), and posted 30 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns while adding three receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Bridges, 26, most recently spent time with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent (2022-2023). The six-foot-four, 208-pound native of Jacksonville, Florida suited up in 16 games over three seasons at Fort Valley State University (2019-2021), totalling 92 receptions for 1,358 yards and seven touchdowns.

King, 25, signed with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts (2023) as an undrafted free agent and spent time on the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles (2023). The six-foot-four, 206-pound native of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida played 31 games over three seasons at Southeastern Missouri State University (2020-2022), posting 124 receptions for 1,638 yards and 13 touchdowns.