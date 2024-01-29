Als add three American players

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have added three American players to their roster. Joining the Als are wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, defensive back Bryce Cosby and defensive tackle Jerron Cage.

Lindsey (five-foot-nine, 182 pounds) finished his collegiate career with the Oregon State Beavers where he played four years. In 39 games, the native of Corona, CA, caught 75 balls for 917 yards and nine majors. The 25-year-old also ran the ball 25 times for 184 yards and three touchdowns. In 2023,he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. He started his college career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

RELATED

» Steinberg: Als looking to maintain winning culture

» Desjardins returns, Lavergne promoted Als’ Football Ops moves

» Als extend running back Jeshrun Antwi

» Matte, Als agree to one-year extension

» Als sign Regis Cibasu to one-year extension

Cosby (five-foot-nine, 188 pounds) played five seasons with the Ball State Cardinas. The Louisville, KY native collected 228 solo tackles and 163 assisted in addition to ten interceptions, and 26 knock downs. He also forced three fumbles and recovered three more. In 2020, he was named the defensive player of the game in the Arizona Bowl and was named to the All-Mid American Conference first team. The 24-year-old American spent two years with Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 and 2023.

Cage (six-foot-four, 310 pounds) played 30 games over five seasons for the Ohio State Buckeyes. In his final season, the 25-year-old amassed 12 tackles, three sacks, one knock down and he recovered three fumbles, including one that he turned into a major. The Cincinnati, OH native spent time with the New Orleans Saints in 2023 after signing with them as an undrafted free agent.