Elks sign trio of Americans, including defensive lineman Joseph Jackson

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed three American players, including defensive lineman Joseph Jackson, defensive back Malik Jones, and running back Sewo Olonilua, the club announced Monday.

Olonilua played four seasons at TCU (2016-2019), appearing in 51 games for the Horned Frogs, recording 1,624 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. The Texas native also added 60 receptions for 383 yards and one touchdown, while being named Offensive MVP in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl after rushing for a TCU bowl record 194 yards on a career-high 32 carries and scoring the lone touchdown.

Olonilua is a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, having spent two seasons with the club (2020-2021), suiting up in two games in the 2020 NFL season. Following his release by the Cowboys in 2022, he was drafted by the Houston Roughnecks in the 2023 XFL Supplemental Draft and would later sign with the Orlando Guardians.

RELATED

» Ferguson: What the Gittens Jr., Ceresna trade means

» Costabile: Four burning off-season questions

» Elks hope MBT helps unlock Ford’s unique skill set

» Elks release defensive back Ed Gainey

» Jack-Kurdyla, Elks agree to two-year extension

Jackson, 27, ​ was selected 165th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2019 NFL Draft, where he played in five games with the Cowboys (2019) and 15 games with the Cleveland Browns (2020-2021). In 20 career NFL games he totalled 25 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. The six-foot-four defensive end also had brief stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers in 2022 and appeared in one game with the Birmingham Stallions of the United States Football League (USFL) in 2023, where he recorded three tackles and one sack.

Collegiately, the Homestead, FL, native played three years at the University of Miami (2016-2018). He earned All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2018 after posting 47 total tackles, 14.5 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks and one touchdown. In 35 career games for the Hurricanes, Jackson registered 129 total tackles, 35.5 tackles-for-loss, 22.5 sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles and two touchdowns.

Jones attended two years at Delta State University (2022-2023), compiling 81 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss, seven interceptions, and 20 pass deflections in 23 games for the Statesmen. The 23-year-old was named to the 2023 Associate Press Division II All-America Team and was a first-team All-Gulf South Conference selection in both of his seasons at Delta State. He most recently took part in the Dream Bowl earlier this month, a College Football All-Star Showcase in Little Elm, Texas.

Prior to joining the Statesmen, he spent two seasons at Copiah-Lincoln Community College (2020-2021) and one year at Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2019.