Riders sign DB C.J. Coldon, DL Charles Wylie

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back C.J. Coldon, the team announced on Monday.

Coldon (five-foot-10, 186 pounds) signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft and spent a portion of the season on the practice roster. The Illinois native had a strong senior season, having transferred to Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility in 2022.

In 12 games as a Sooner Coldon made 42 defensive tackles, including two tackles for loss, four interceptions and six pass deflections. His four interceptions led the team and ranked third in the Big-12 Conference. He was also named an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

Prior to attending Oklahoma, Coldon spent five collegiate seasons (2017-2021) at the University of Wyoming where he played 24 games, starting in 21. Over that time, he tallied 115 defensive tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, 16 pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown. He was named a second-team All-Mountain West Conference selection in his final season as a Cowboy (2021).

The Stampeders also announced on Monday they have signed American defensive end Charles Wylie.

Wylie signed with the National Football League’s Baltimore Ravens as a linebacker in 2022. He recorded five tackles and 1.5 sacks in pre-season action before being released at the end of training camp. He was later added to the New York Giants’ practice squad and in 2023 he attended training camp with the Cleveland Browns.

Before turning pro, Wiley played his two seasons at the University of Texas at San Antonio and in 26 games for the Roadrunners, he had 79 tackles including 19 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and three fumble recoveries including one that he returned 44 yards for a touchdown.

Wylie transferred to UTSA after three seasons at Ole Miss. In 33 games for the Rebels, he picked up 57 tackles including 12 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.