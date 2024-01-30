Lions sign American defensive end Tipa Galeai

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the addition of American defensive lineman Tipa Galeai to the training camp roster.

Galeai (six-foot-two, 228 pounds, pronounced Tee-puh, Nah-lay-eye) moves north after a three-year stint with the Green Bay Packers from 2020-2022.

After signing as a non-drafted free agent, the Texas native appeared in 13 games over the next three seasons while recording 16 combined tackles (nine solo, seven assisted) and recorded his first career sack against Cleveland and Baker Mayfield on December 25, 2021.

Galeai attended Texas Christian for his first two years of eligibility before moving to Utah State from 2017-2019. After redshirting his first season with the Aggies, he would record 119 combined tackles (60 solo, 59 assisted), 23 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions across 25 games. Galaei also earned-Team All-Mountain West honours in both 2018 and 2019.