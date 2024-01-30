REDBLACKS sign Gary Johnson Jr. to one-year extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that they have signed American linebacker Gary Johnson Jr. to a one-year contract extension. Johnson Jr. was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Johnson, 31, appeared in 11 games with the REDBLACKS during the 2023 season, and was a standout contributor on special teams.

The Douglas, AL native recorded eight tackles, as well as a forced fumble in Week 9 at Saskatchewan.

A product of the Texas Longhorns, Johnson played his first season for the REDBLACKS, last year, after a stint with the Roughriders from 2019 to 2022.