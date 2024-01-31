Follow CFL

Elks sign American RB Ja’Won Howell

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American running back Ja’Won Howell, the club announced Wednesday.

Howell played two seasons at Alabama State University (2022-2023), where he rushed for 680 yards on 173 carries, while adding six touchdowns in 22 career games.

Prior to joining the Hornets, the six-foot-one running back played at the University of North Alabama, totalling 70 carries for 284 yards and one touchdown in 26 games over four seasons (2018-2021).

Additionally, the Elks have released National defensive lineman Olivier Charles-Pierre. Charles-Pierre appeared in the final three games for the Elks last season, recording three defensive tackles.

