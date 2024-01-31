Elks sign American RB Ja’Won Howell

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American running back Ja’Won Howell, the club announced Wednesday.

Howell played two seasons at Alabama State University (2022-2023), where he rushed for 680 yards on 173 carries, while adding six touchdowns in 22 career games.

RELATED

» Ferguson: What the Gittens Jr., Ceresna trade means

» Costabile: Four burning off-season questions

» Elks hope MBT helps unlock Ford’s unique skill set

» 2024 Free Agency: Who could hit the open market?

» Jack-Kurdyla, Elks agree to two-year extension

Prior to joining the Hornets, the six-foot-one running back played at the University of North Alabama, totalling 70 carries for 284 yards and one touchdown in 26 games over four seasons (2018-2021).

Additionally, the Elks have released National defensive lineman Olivier Charles-Pierre. Charles-Pierre appeared in the final three games for the Elks last season, recording three defensive tackles.