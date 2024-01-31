Lwal Uguak signs with NFL’s Buccaneers; Als sign DB Quindarious Monday

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that defensive lineman Lwal Uguak has signed a contract with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Als drafted Uguak seventh overall in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Uguak played 18 game for the Als in 2023, registering 17 defensive tackles and four sacks.

The Alouettes also announced that they have added American defensive back Quindarious “Smoke” Monday.

Monday (six-foot-three, 199 pounds) played four years with the Auburn Tigers. The Atlanta, GA native was a starter during his last two seasons. In total, he amassed 105 tackles including 66 solos and five interceptions in 48 games. The 23-year-old added six sacks, eight knock downs and forced a fumble.

In 2023, he was a member of the New Orleans Saints.