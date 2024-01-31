Milligan Jr., Riders agree to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Rolan Milligan Jr. to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Milligan Jr. (five-foot-11, 200 pounds), who was already signed through the 2024, adds one more year to his deal with the Green and White. The Florida native played four games with the Roughriders last season prior to suffering a foot injury in Week 5. Despite limited play time, he tallied 17 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, two interceptions, two pass knockdowns and two tackles for loss.

RELATED

» Riders sign National DB Nelson Lokombo

» Free Agency: Negotiation window opens February 4

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» 2024 Free Agency: Who could hit the open market?

» More 2024 Free Agency news, notes, and analysis

The 29-year-old had a breakout season in 2022 that saw him record 71 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a team-high eight pass knockdowns (fifth in the CFL) over 17 games. He also ranked 10th in the CFL with 94 defensive plays that season. Milligan Jr. initially signed with the Club in October of 2021 and impressed right away, earning five defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and one sack in his first regular season game. He also suited up for both playoff games.

Milligan Jr. was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent time on the practice roster before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2017 and with the Indianapolis Colts in October of 2018. He played in 11 regular season games with the Colts, registering 15 tackles and dressing for one playoff game.