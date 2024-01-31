REDBLACKS extend LB Frankie Griffin

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday they have extended American linebacker Frankie Griffin, today, keeping him with the team through the 2025 CFL season. Griffin was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Griffin, 28, enjoyed a breakout year in 2023; his third CFL campaign, all of which have come with the REDBLACKS. The native of Houston, Texas suited up in 14 games, recording 79 total tackles, and nabbing his first career interception in Week 8 vs Hamilton.

“‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,’ Jeremiah 29:11,” said Griffin. “Excited to be back, RNation! Let’s get it!”

After a collegiate career with Texas State at San Marcos, Griffin joined the REDBLACKS prior to the 2021 season. Through 30 career games, he has posted 127 total tackles, and an interception.