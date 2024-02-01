Apply Now: Women in Football Program presented by KPMG

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and KPMG LLP (KPMG) are proud to present Year Three of the Women in Football Program, which will see one woman joining the football operations department of each of the league’s nine member clubs for approximately four weeks. The deadline for applications is February 15.

The Women in Football Program has been made possible by presenting partner KPMG. Outside of the game, participants will be matched with a mentor from KPMG to provide insights about working in corporate environments, to help build connections and to support their personal development.

Each Club creates a personalized program based on the goals of the participant and the organization.

Participant experiences may differ. Previous program participants are ineligible to return.

Several participants from the program’s first two years have been hired full-time or on a contract basis with CFL Clubs.

This year’s cohort will be announced in late March.