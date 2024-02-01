Blue Bombers extend Hallett brothers

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on new contracts for Canadian defensive backs Nick and Noah Hallett, the team announced on Thursday.

The two brothers were scheduled to become free agents on February 13th. Nick has signed a two-year deal while Noah is on board for one more season.

Nick Hallett (5-11, 202; University of Toronto; born: February 12, 1994, in London, ON) returns to the Blue Bombers for a fifth season after being selected by the club in the seventh round, 61st overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft.

Hallett has not missed any action in his four seasons with the club and has dressed for 68 regular season games and nine playoff contests, including the last four Grey Cups, while becoming a rotational player at safety on defence and regularly contributing on special teams. He led the Blue Bombers with 20 special teams tackles in 2023, which ranked third in the CFL.

Noah Hallett (6-0, 191; McMaster University; born September 20, 1997, in London, ON) returns to the Blue Bombers for a fourth year after missing all last season as he recuperated from a knee injury.

The Blue Bombers’ first pick in the 2020th CFL Draft, 18th overall, Hallett dressed for nine games in 2021 (his rookie season) and was limited to just two games in 2022 after twice suffering injuries during the year.