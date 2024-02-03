CFL All-Star Darius Ciraco stays in Double Blue

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed National offensive lineman Darius Ciraco to an extension, the team announced on Saturday. He was set to become a free agent on February 13 and was ranked No. 11 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents.

Ciraco, 27, played 17 games for the Argos in 2023 after signing as a free agent in February and was named a CFL All-Star for the first time in his career after anchoring the middle of an offensive line that allowed a league-low 19 sacks, 14 clear of the next best team.

The 6th overall pick of the 2018 CFL Draft started his career in Hamilton where he played 46 games over three seasons as well as starts in back-to-back Grey Cups. Ciraco was the Ticats nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2018.

The Calgary alum spent 2022 with Ottawa where he suited up in 16 games. All-in-all Ciraco has played 79 career regular season games, six playoff games, and two Grey Cups.