2 key free agent extensions by each team so far

TORONTO — The free agency communication window opened on Sunday, Feb. 4, meaning teams can openly talk with pending free agents or their CFLPA-registered designates.

It also means teams have worked hard over the last few weeks and months to extend the contract of players they wish to retain for the 2024 season and beyond.

CFL.ca brings you two key players from each team that have already signed extensions with their respective teams.

Montreal Alouettes

Shawn Lemon/Darnell Sankey

Arguably two of the best signings in 2023, defensive lineman Shawn Lemon and linebacker Darnell Sankey return in 2024 to continue to lead a defence that morphed into the best unit in the CFL over the final stretch of the season. The duo was listed as two of the top 30 pending free agents on CFL.ca.

Lemon had nine sacks and two interceptions despite only appearing in 13 games with the Als, while Sankey anchored the middle of Noel Thorpe’s unit and forced three turnovers (one interception and two fumbles) to go alongside 31 defensive tackles over only six regular-season games.

Toronto Argonauts

Darius Ciraco/Wynton McManis

One of the best areas of the Toronto Argonauts in 2023 was their offensive line that allowed only 19 sacks, thanks in part to the efforts of first-time All-Star Darius Ciraco.

Linebacker Wynton McManis meanwhile is a two-time All-Star veteran that can do it all, finishing 2023 with four picks, four sacks, two majors and 79 defensive tackles. Both players were also listed on CFL.ca’s Top 30 pending free agents list,

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Stavros Katsantonis/Brandon Revenberg

The Ticats worked fast to extend defensive back Stavros Katsantonis last year and retain one of the key pieces of their defence. The No. 22 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents tied for second in the league with five interceptions.

Brandon Revenberg meanwhile finished eighth among offensive linemen that played at least 100 snaps in pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus (while being listed as No. 15 on CFL.ca’s Top 30) and will continue to protect quarterbacks in Hamilton going forward.

Ottawa REDBLACKS

Bryce Carter/Lorenzo Mauldin IV

The REDBLACKS will have a new look on offence in 2024 by trading for quarterback Dru Brown while bring back veteran wide receiver Dominique Rhymes.

While some things change, others remain the same, like the pass-rushing duo of Bryce Carter (No. 14 in the top 30 pending free agents) and Lorenzo Mauldin IV that has 36 sacks over the last two seasons and will continue to collapse opposing pockets at the nation’s capital.

Edmonton Elks

Kyran Moore/Loucheiz Purifoy

The Elks had fewer free agents than everyone else but still worked to retain talent while bringing in players like McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Kurleigh Gittens Jr. to help with the offence.

Catching passes from the veteran quarterback will be returning wide receiver Kyran Moore, who should provide a nice one-two punch in combination with Gittens Jr.

Defensive back Purifoy is a savvy veteran that has 19 interceptions to his name and will continue to patrol the back end at Commonwealth Stadium.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Stanley Bryant/Willie Jefferson

The Bombers brought back two veteran players that are cornerstones of their recent success. Stanley Bryant is a four-time Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman and defensive lineman Willie Jefferson is a five-time All-Star, 2019 Most Outstanding Defensive Player and No. 13 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Both names played pivotal roles in four straight Grey Cup appearances for Winnipeg and will continue to provide the veteran leadership that has been a key to the Bombers success.

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Shawn Bane Jr./Anthony Lanier II

The Riders have done a good job so far in retaining talent, making it hard to choose only two players to highlight here with names like Mario Alford, Derrick Moncrief and Brett Lauther also getting extensions.

The ones highlighted though earned their spot with receiver Shawn Bane Jr. bursting onto the scene in 2023 to become one of the best wide receivers in the CFL. With 1,104 receiving yards and four touchdowns, the No. 24 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list should provide a great No. 1 target for returning pivot Trevor Harris. Defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II, meanwhile, is a staple for the Green and White defence and provides a great piece for new head coach Corey Mace.

Calgary Stampeders

Mike Rose/Dedrick Mills/Peyton Logan

The Stamps made sure that their sack leader from 2023 would return in defensive lineman Mike Rose, giving him a contract extension after a career year that saw the veteran reach 11 sacks.

We are cheating a bit here by adding an extra player, but the Stamps were able to secure their backfield duo of Dedrick Mills and Peyton Logan. The two complement each other and offer enough versatility for Jake Maier and the offence going forward.

BC Lions

Alexander Hollins/Keon Hatcher

This one is easy. The Lions secured their explosiveness via air by extending the contracts of star wide receivers Keon Hatcher and Alexander Hollins.

The duo combined for 2,399 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023 and should continue to terrorize opposing secondaries while wearing orange and black. Both players were also listed as top 30 pending free agents on CFL.ca.