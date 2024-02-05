Elks sign American QB Kaleb Eleby

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American quarterback Kaleb Eleby, the team announced Monday.

Eleby spent four seasons at Western Michigan University (2019-2021), where he passed for 6,084 yards and 45 touchdowns in 24 career games for the Broncos.

The Maryland Heights, MO., native had his best season in 2021, throwing for 3,277 yards and 23 touchdowns, while being named to the All-MAC second team.

The 23-year-old pivot was drafted by the Houston Roughnecks in the 2023 XFL Draft, suiting up in one game for the Roughnecks last season, completing four of seven passes for 28 yards. In 2022, Eleby attended Seattle Seahawks NFL rookie mini camp. ​