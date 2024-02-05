REDBLACKS, Webb agree to one-year extension

OTTAWA — It has been a busy Monday of transactions at the nation’s capital.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS have reached a one-year deal with American defensive back Damon Webb, keeping him in red and black through the 2024 CFL season. Webb was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

A native of Detroit, MI, Webb enjoyed the most productive season of his career in 2023, his first full campaign with the REDBLACKS.

RELATED

» REDBLACKS extend East Division All-Star Justin Hardy

» Williams, REDBLACKS agree to two-year extension

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» 2024 Free Agency: Who could hit the open market?

» More 2024 Free Agency news, notes, and analysis

The 28-year-old Ohio State product appeared in 16 games, recording career highs with 64 total tackles, a sack, and three interceptions.

Webb signed with the REDBLACKS early in the 2022 season, after playing 12 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2021 to 2022. His 37-game CFL career has seen him total 133 total tackles, one sack, and five interceptions.

Earlier on Monday, Ottawa announced they have extended wide receiver Justin Hardy, while releasing fellow pass-catcher Nate Behar.