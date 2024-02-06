Home Sweet Home: Brady Oliveira signs 2-year extension

WINNIPEG — Home is where the heart is.

It’s not every day that you see a pairing like Brady Oliveira and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the hometown kid who grows up to be his favourite team’s hero. And that story just got another chapter.

The Bombers announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with All-Star running back Brady Oliveira. He was scheduled to be a free agent on February 13. Oliveira was the No. 1 player on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Oliveira (five-foot-10, 222 pounds) returns to the Blue Bombers for a fifth season after being originally selected by the club in the second round, 14th overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft.

In 2023, Oliveira was named the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Canadian Player and a runner up for the Most Outstanding Player Award while also being selected as a CFL and West Division All-Star.

He led the league in rushing with 1,534 yards – the second highest total by a Canadian in league history after Jon Cornish amassed 1,813 yards for the Calgary Stampeders in 2013 – as well as topping the league in yards from scrimmage (2,016) and touchdowns (13). Oliveira had a league-best seven 100-yard rushing games while setting career highs in rushing, receptions (38) and receiving yards (482).

Oliveira’s numbers last year jumped from his 2022 season when he became the team’s feature back and rushed for 1,001 yards – the first 1,000-yard season of his career. In 51 regular season games with the Blue Bombers, he has 2,970 yards rushing, 70 receptions for 808 yards and 20 total touchdowns.

Active in the community, Oliveira is passionate about his dog rescue work in Manitoba and around the world. He was the 2022 recipient of the Cal Murphy ‘Heart of a Legend’ Award, which ‘recognizes sportsmanship and dedication to the CFL and the community.’